Offset Kicks Off Late-Night Hotline for Fans in Need of Life and Relationship Advice

Offset is ready to shell out his best life and relationship advice on a late-night hotline.

On Tuesday (Sept. 15), the Atlanta rapper announced his new "NEED FM" hotline, where fans can call in and ask questions about whatever they need. The effort is in promotion of his new single "Something I Need," out Friday.

"Call a player and tell me what ya need," he said in a post to Instagram. "Some of y'all need closure, some of y'all need some answers and some of y'all just need somebody to tell y'all what really going on. You got some sh*t on your mind, call me."

Fans can call at 470-742-6949.

Offset is seemingly gearing up for a new solo effort, which will follow September 2025's Kiari. There may also be a Migos reunion on the horizon as well, according to Quavo.

Talking to V-103's DJ Greg Street last month, Quavo revealed plans for not only a tour but a group album that will feature posthumous vocals from the late Takeoff.

"We coming back. We're going to do it one more time," Quavo said. "For the people. Long live the Rocket. Oh, there’s more. We going to tour. We going to do it right."

Quavo also has a solo album in the works, so a Migos project would likely happen after that. However, Set and Quavo shared a carousel of photos of themselves in the studio on the Migos' Instagram account back in May, so it appears to be underway.

Check out the trailer for Offset's "NEED FM" hotline below.

Watch Offset Launch His NEED FM Hotline

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