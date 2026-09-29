Quavo Reveals He’s a Father, Shows Off Daughter in New Album Trailer

Quavo is officially a father, and he shared the news with the world in a trailer for a short film about his new album, QRÖMELIFE.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the Atlanta native posted the video to his Instagram page ahead of the album release. In a montage of footage that included throwback Migos moments, album sessions for the new LP, moving into a new home and more, Quavo tucked in a quick moment with a baby girl.

"New Beginnings New Blessings," he wrote in the caption, though he did not outright say the baby was his.

Less than 24 hours later, however, he confirmed she was indeed his daughter in an interview with Complex. "It brings joy to me," he said of becoming a father. "It brings a whole new reason why I'm doing this."

While he did not share who the child's mother is, Quavo has been dating professional gymnast and model Erica Fontaine for some years now.

QRÖMELIFE is executive-produced by Pharrell and is set to drop on Friday (Oct. 2). Expected features include Justin Timberlake, Yung Miami, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Tyler, the Creator, Future, Lil Baby and Offset in his first collaboration with Quavo in over four years. The pair haven't been together on wax since their appearance on Ye's Donda 2 cut "We Did It" in 2022, with their last output as Migos dating back to 2021's Culture III album.

Check out Quavo hard-launching his new journey into fatherhood below.

Watch Quavo Confirm Becoming a Father

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