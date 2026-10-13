Quavo Confirms New Solo Music, a Migos Album and Takeoff Project Are in the Works

Quavo confirms that more music is coming from the Migos family tree, including a Takeoff project.

In an interview with Los Angeles' Power 106FM radio personality Justin Credible, Quavo revealed that he has more music on the way beyond his latest album, QRÖMELIFE, which he dropped on Oct. 2. The Atlanta rapper said that he has another solo album, a new Migos project, and a posthumous Takeoff LP currently in the works as well.

"This album is just the beginning. This album just opening up the vault. We not finished," he affirmed during the interview, which can be viewed below.

"I got another album coming right after. I got the guys coming," he continued. "Of course, we going to cook up the Migos project. And we working on Take project, too."

On Quavo's latest album, QRÖMELIFE, the ATL rhymer reunited with Offset for the track "Away." The duo haven't been together on a song since their placement on Ye's Donda 2 tune "We Did It" in 2022. Before that, the last time the trio recorded together was for 2021's Culture III LP.

In a previous interview with Atlanta's V-103 radio personality DJ Greg Street, Quavo revealed plans for a tour in support of the planned Migos and Takeoff projects. "We gon' do it right. We're going to tour. We're going to do it right," he stated.

Check out Quavo's convo with Justin Credible below.

Watch Quavo's Full Interview with Power 106FM's Justin Credible

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