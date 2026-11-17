Offset is opening up about the lasting pain of losing Takeoff, admitting that it's not something he's been able to cope with or find resolution for.

In an interview published on Monday (Nov. 16), Set sat down with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda on The Real Report podcast and got candid about the loss of his Migos groupmate.

"I don't cope. Ain't no coping," he said. "Ain't nothing that can solve that or soothe that. It's a lot of guilt in that sh*t. It's a lot of sh*t. That sh*t some sh*t I try to damn near imagine ain't real. Ain't no coping, though. Ain't no resolution. You can't call the ni**a and ask how he's doing."

He did, however, add that he knows Takeoff is proud of him and Quavo for putting their differences aside and getting back on the same page.

"But we gotta go hard for bruh," he said. "And I know bruh is proud of me and Qua."

In a September interview, Quavo shared how the tragic loss of Take, who was his nephew, put other things in perspective regarding his friendship with Offset.

"[Takeoff's passing] eased [my relationship with Offset] a little bit," he said. "It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about. I don't know on his end. I'm just talking for me. It was enough for me to just say, 'Aight, cool. Whatever. Whatever you going through, I'll go through it with you. I hope you understand what I'm going through.'"

Quavo also revealed plans for one last Migos album that will feature posthumous vocals from Takeoff, along with a tour to pair it with.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. According to court documents obtained by XXL earlier this month, Patrick Xavier Clark is now scheduled to stand trial for the murder on April 15, 2027.

Check out Offset's full interview below. The conversation about Takeoff happens around the 15-minute mark.

Watch Offset Share How He Deals With Mourning the Loss of Takeoff

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