Quavo Explains How Takeoff’s Death Helped Heal His Rift With Offset

The late Takeoff's passing was the catalyst to repair the severed relationship between fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset.

In an interview with Complex posted on Tuesday (Sept. 29), Quavo opened up about the tragic loss of his nephew Takeoff in November 2022, and explained how that put other things in perspective regarding his friendship with Offset.

"[Takeoff's passing] eased [my relationship with Offset] a little bit," he said. "It threw out all the things that I was upset about or that we had friction about. I don't know on his end. I'm just talking for me. It was enough for me to just say, 'Aight, cool. Whatever. Whatever you going through, I'll go through it with you. I hope you understand what I'm going through.'"

He continued: "As long as I understand whatever everybody be going through that I can't control or can't be upset or emotional about, that's what I think. That's where that QRÖME shell come from. That's what I think that QRÖME outer layer come from–me losing my brother and understanding that it can't get no tougher than that."

Earlier this week, Set and Quavo reunited in Los Angeles to celebrate the release of Quavo's QRÖMELIFE album, which is due out on Friday (Oct. 2). During the party, Huncho previewed songs off the new project, including his Offset-assisted "Away." The pair haven't been together on wax since their appearance on Ye's Donda 2 cut "We Did It" in 2022, with their last output as Migos dating back to 2021's Culture III album.

And there's even more to come. Quavo recently revealed plans for one last Migos album that will feature posthumous vocals from Takeoff, along with a tour to pair it with.

Check out Quavo reflecting on mending his relationship with Offset below.

Watch Quavo Reflect on Mending Offset Relationship

https://www.instagram.com/reels/Dd4k9-ugV_a/

See Rappers With Honorary Days