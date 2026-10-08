Saweetie Wonders Why Quavo Is Still Talking About the Bentley He Took From Her After They Broke Up

Saweetie is questioning why Quavo is still talking about the Bentley he took back from her following their 2021 breakup.

TMZ caught up with the Bay Area rapper at the airport on Wednesday (Oct. 7). When asked how she felt about Qua telling Yung Miami in a recent interview that he took the car back because, "Sometimes God says get something back, you better go get it," the conversation was news to Saweetie.

"He said that?" she asked. "I mean, it's 2026. He's still talking about that? I'm happy he found God, though."

The customized luxury car was a Christmas gift from the Migos rapper in 2020, and it featured snowflakes throughout and "Icy" embroidered on the headrests. Amid their split months later, it quickly became a hot topic when rumors spread Quavo had taken the car back. His reps initially denied the repossession, but the Bentley popped up at a luxury dealer for sale that summer with all the customizations still there.

While it was never explicitly confirmed he took the car back at the time, he later rapped that a woman was "out of a Bentley" on Migos' "Having Our Way," and Saweetie herself also addressed it in a Yung Miami interview in 2022.

When asked how she felt when her ex took the car back, Saweetie brushed it off and simply replied, "I had to go get me a little Rolls."

Check out the video of Saweetie reacting to Quavo's latest comments below.

Watch Saweetie React to Quavo Discussing the Bentley He Gave Her

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