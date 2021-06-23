The Bentley Quavo Gave Saweetie Appears to Be on Sale for $280,000

There has been quite a bit of conversation about what actually happened to the "icy" blue Bentley that Quavo gifted Saweetie last Christmas. Based on a new car listing, it appears the luxury vehicle is on sale for nearly $300,000.

A San Diego-based car dealership called Jake's Motorcars recently listed a 2020 Bentley Continental GTC V8 Convertible for $279,888. The exact date the car became available for purchase is unclear. And while it isn't confirmed that this is the whip the Migos member surprised his ex-girlfriend with last year, the details are uniquely similar to the Bentley Saweetie received about six months ago.

The special order baby blue-colored two-door car has a soft top that can be lowered to make the car a convertible, customized embroidered headrests that read "icy," 22-inch five open-spoke black and polished alloy wheels, and imperial blue premium leather seat upholstery.

The vehicle has an automatic transmission, eight cylinders, all-wheel drive and only 2,191 miles.

Based on the Bentley's Carfax history, the car has only had two owners: one in 2019, who leased it in California for 11 months, and another in 2020, who leased it in the same state, but for only four months, presumably Quavo.

Back in March of this year, Saweetie confirmed that she and Quavo were no longer together. The "Tap In" rhymer didn't fully disclose details of the split but alluded to infidelity as an attributing factor. The two rappers were together for nearly three years.

Shortly after the breakup, rumors began circulating that Quay had his former lady's gift repossessed. However, reports later emerged debunking those claims.

Months later, when Quavo and his rap crew dropped their latest album, Culture III, a song on the effort seemingly confirms that he did have Saweetie's Bentley repossessed.

On the song, "Having Our Way," which features Quavo, Offset, Takeoff and Drake, Quay rhymes at the end of his verse: "She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)/(Skrrt, skrrt, get out, ooh)."

Saweetie, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be fazed as she reportedly purchased a Rolls-Royce of her own last week.

XXL has reached out to Jake's Motorcars to confirm if this is the Bentley Saweetie once owned.

In the meantime, check out some pictures of the whip below.