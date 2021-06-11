Quavo Appears to Confirm He Actually Had Saweetie’s Bentley Repossessed on New Migos Song – Listen

When Quavo and Saweetie broke up back in March, the Migos member reportedly repossessed the Bentley he purchased for the Bay Area rapper. While there was never any validity offered to give credence to those rumors, people think Quavo has confirmed that he took the car back from Saweetie on a new track on Migos' new album.

On Friday (June 11), the Quality Control Music crew dropped their highly anticipated album, Culture III. On the effort, there's a track with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, also featuring Drake, called "Having Our Way," in which Quavo hints at retracting the luxury gift he gave to an unnamed woman. There's no name-drop to actually confirm that the Atlanta rapper is referring to Saweetie, but folks on social media who have listened to the track feel like the bar is all the confirmation they need.

Towards the end of Quavo's verse, he rhymes, "She had it her way, now she out of a Bentley (Skrrt)/(Skrrt, skrrt, get out, ooh)."

One person tweeted in response to the purported jab: "Quavo repossessing the Bentley he gave to Saweetie is funny af."

Another wrote, "Quavo was not playing with Saweetie and that Bentley LMAO."

However, shortly after the rap couple's split earlier this year, reports emerged online that Quavo didn't have Saweetie's car repossessed and that the rumors were just that.

For reference, around Christmastime last year, the 30-year-old rhymer surprised the "Back to the Streets" artist with a customized light blue, Bentley Continental GT convertible, with "Icy Girl" embroidered in the headrests and a silver snowflake adornment on the side of the vehicle.

Saweetie shared a video of her receiving the gift on her Instagram Live, where fans saw her both stunned and ecstatic as she thanked Quavo for the new whip. "My heart is beating so fast," she said. "Thank you, baby." To this, Quay, her nickname for him, responded, "Merry Christmas, baby. I love you."

Check out Migos' new song "Having Our Way" featuring Drake, in which Quavo mentions taking back a woman's Bentley, below.

Scroll down to see more reactions from people on social media about Quavo's line on "Having Our Way."

