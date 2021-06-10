Quavo and Ex-NBA Player Kendrick Perkins Trade Shots on TV – Watch

Quavo and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins have settled their beef.

On Thursday (June 10), the Migos rapper finally confronted Big Perk on ESPN’s First Take after the two traded shots with each other on social media this past week.

On the sports program, Quavo was asked why he called out the former Cleveland Cavaliers player on the track “Fuck 12,” from his 2018 debut solo album, Quavo Honcho. The Atlanta rapper responded that he was rapping straight facts when he rhymed, "Get no playin' time, Kendrick Perkins (Aye)," in reference to Perkins not playing at all during the Cleveland Cavaliers' playoff run to the 2018 NBA Finals, as reported on Deadspin yesterday (June 9).

Quavo added that when Perkins decided to diss the rapper's bars on June 6 Twitter, he had to respond with a tweet of a meme of Perkins getting an uppercut with a fist emoji a day later.

But Big Perk wasn't having it. He told Quavo that when he was playing on the Boston Celtics team, presumably when the Celtics went to the NBA Finals in 2008, he was putting up big stats.

“When I was putting in work you probably still had Similac on your breath when I was helping the Celtics go to the Finals,” Perkins said.

"At the end of the day, when I was putting in work I was doing my thing," he added.

After a few minutes of going back-and-forth, Quavo was able to squash his disagreement with Perkins.

“All jokes aside, it ain’t never no beef with Big Perk, man,” he said. “It’s all love. It was just a bar.”

Quavo, who is a pretty good basketball player himself, even said that he would do a song for Perkins’ kids since they love the infamous line aimed at their dad on “Fuck 12.”

"We can settle this like men," he said.

"It's all love there was no beef. If it was beef, we would have made hamburgers," added Perkins.

Prior to Quavo and Perkins hashing out their differences with help from the cohosts on First Take, Kendrick Perkins also threw a jab at the Migos' performance at Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul's exhibition fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6. Perk, who has said from the beginning of his feud with the ATL-bred rhymer that Quavo shouldn't be a solo artist, tweeted, "I see @QuavoStuntin still dropping them trash a$$ bars!!! Carry on..."

The settled feud comes one day ahead of the release of Migos' Culture III album, which arrives at midnight on Friday (June 11).

You can watch Quavo and Kendrick Perkins trade shot on ESPN's First Take below.