These Are Lyrics You Automatically Associate With Your Favorite Rappers

All of your favorite rappers have a famed one-liner from their lyrics that they can automatically be associated with. The bars, often sing-along-worthy, speaker-certified and highly memorable, are propelled daily on hip-hop Twitter and Instagram. Photos of artists prefaced with a caption that reads something along the lines of “Quote this with your favorite [insert rapper] lyrics” or “[So and so] once said ______” get thousands of responses each time they’re posted on social media, shedding light on how much a portion of a rapper’s verse on a song can stick out in their career catalog and to fans.

For instance, with Lil Wayne, your brain might flash to his bar in the Young Money flex “6 Foot 7 Foot” featuring Cory Gunz, on which he says, “Bitch, real Gs move in silence like lasagna.” It’s safe to say that Weezy taught one of his mentees a thing or two about those effective word stamps as well. On the verge of becoming one of the greatest rappers of all time, Drake plugged in his assisting verse on “Forever” in 2009 by spitting, “Last name Ever, first name Greatest.”

Lil Uzi Vert’s near-diamond single “XO Tour Llif3” housed one of his most unforgettable lyrics yet with the blue face reference, “All my friends are dead.” And speaking of Philly, Meek Mill’s, “Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought I was finished?” from his “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” is a major gem for both him and rap history.

These are the types of phrases that make you bust out in a two-step or get hyped with excitement, as you would after you hear Pop Smoke rhyme on "Welcome to the Party," “Bitch, I’m a thot, get me lit.” Or once you hear Jay-Z’s part on Kanye West’s “Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix),” on which Hov flexes mid-way, “I'm not a businessman; I'm a business, man!”

For rap veterans, newbies and those who split eras, there’s one bar among the many that will route you directly to that artist and song. So without further ado, XXL highlights some of the most acclaimed lyrics from your favorite artists. Tap in.