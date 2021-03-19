Quavo Responds to Saweetie’s Breakup Announcement – ‘You Are Not the Woman I Thought You Were’

Following the announcement that Saweetie and Quavo broke up, the Migos rhymer is now speaking out on the split after she revealed they were no longer dating earlier today, saying that the California-bred rhymer isn't the woman he thought she was.

Huncho went on Twitter to tweet this evening (March 19), "I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

In a second tweet, he typed, "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best 🙏🏾."

Saweetie responded to Quavo's tweet simply. "Take care," she wrote in a retweet of his message.

Earlier today, Saweetie went on Twitter and confirmed that she and the Atlanta rapper are no longer together while also offering an explanation for the split. She wrote, "I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

She then said: "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

Quavo and Saweetie both offering fans confirmation of their separation comes after screenshots began circulating online earlier this week that they are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Reports first surfaced online that Saweetie and Quavo were dating back in September of 2018. It wasn't confirmed for some time, but the "Back to the Streets" rhymer appearing in the Quality Control Music artist's video for "Workin' Me" fueled speculation that a romance was brewing. Then, they were spotted together at New York Fashion Week.

A Look at Hip-Hop's Most Anticipated Albums That Haven't Dropped Yet