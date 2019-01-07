Quavo Cops Saweetie a $75,000 Chain

Quavo seems to be really feeling Saweetie, and he made that much clear by dropping a cool $75,000 on the Bay Area native for her Christmas gift.

Just like his $250,000 grill, the snowflake pendant Quavo copped for Saweetie is filled with baguette diamonds. According to a report published by TMZ today (Jan. 7.), the Migos rapper purchased the pendant just before Christmas at Atlanta-based jewelry store Icebox.

Quavo and Saweetie have reportedly been dating since the late summer, which was right around the time the "Icy Grl" rapper starred as the leading lady for the video to Quavo's track, "Workin Me." The pair debuted their coupledom at New York Fashion Week back in September, and later confirmed the news to The Shade Room.

Rapping, football and getting icy aren't the only talents Quavo has, however. During his interview for XXL's Winter 2018 cover story, the Migos star showed off his hidden talent of fishing — a skill he learned from his mother's boyfriend when he was younger.

“It’s kind of like making a hit song when you fishing,” Quavo said to XXL. “You don’t know what’s in the water. You come out with something big: That’s a No. 1 record. You come out with something small—records that keep your head bobbing, people fuck with it, it might creep Top 10, Top 20—we throw it back."

Get a closer look at Saweetie's new ice below.