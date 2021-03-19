Saweetie Confirms Quavo Breakup

Saweetie has confirmed she and Quavo are no longer together. Their breakup is official.

On Friday (March 19), Saweetie announced her split from Migos member Quavo. In a tweet shared to her 1.4 million Twitter followers, the 27-year-old rapper revealed she is now single after dating the "Walk It Talk It" rhymer for nearly three years.

"I’m single," she tweeted. "I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women."

In a follow-up tweet, the Bay Area artist wrote, "I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽."

The news of the rap couple's split comes after numerous breakup rumors this week. The speculation stems from screenshots showing that Saweetie and Quavo have apparently hit the unfollow button on each other's Instagram accounts.

The breakup news also comes after the "Back to the Streets" rapper appeared on internet personality Justin Laboy's show, Respectfully Justin, co-hosted by Justin Combs—Saweetie's ex-boyfriend—and was asked about her thoughts on threesomes while in relationships during the show's Truth or Shot segment.

She answered the question, saying, "So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who have been around the world, who know a lot of people, and because he doin' everything right, I’m gonna give him the honor of pickin' the nigga we havin' a threesome with."

The rumor mill began buzzing about Saweetie and Quavo dating back in September of 2018. While unconfirmed at the time, the two had been spotted together at New York Fashion Week and sources close to the rhymers told The Shade Room that they were testing the waters as a couple. Saweetie had also costarred in the Atlanta native's video for "Workin' Me," further fueling fans' speculation.

In 2019, the former couple even hinted at marriage after Saweetie caught the bouquet at Quavo's sister's wedding reception. Quavo shared the video of the bouquet toss on his IG, which had a caption that said, "Guess we next." To this, Saweetie replied, "Yesssssir❤️."

Throughout the last year, they have been gushing about each other publicly in interviews and on social media. Both Saweetie and Quavo posted each other on their respective Instagram pages.

Quavo hasn't spoken publicly on the breakup just yet.

See some fan reactions to the news of Saweetie and Quavo's breakup below.

See the 14 Most Elusive Rappers on the Internet