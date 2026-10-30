Takeoff’s Estate Claims His Rape Accuser Deleted Text Messages as Evidence in Civil Case – Report

Takeoff's estate is alleging the woman accusing the late rapper of sexual assault deleted text messages that could serve as evidence in their defense in her civil lawsuit.

According to a report from MyNewsLA on Thursday (Oct. 29), Takeoff's estate filed a motion asking a judge to impose terminating sanctions against the accuser. The request follows an October deposition where the woman, identified as Jane Doe, reportedly admitted to deleting text messages relevant to the case after filing her lawsuit.

The legal dispute dates back to 2020, when Doe accused the former Migos member of raping her at a party in Encino, Calif. Prosecutors ultimately declined to pursue criminal charges, but she filed a civil lawsuit against Takeoff later that year.

The estate argues that the missing messages could have been important to its defense, particularly in light of testimony from one of the woman's friends. The filing claims the friend testified that the allegations were fabricated with the help of other friends Doe had texted with.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. The civil case has continued against his estate following his death.

If the judge grants the estate's request, the sanctions could result in a default judgment against the accuser. A hearing on the motion is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2027.

XXL has reached out to Takeoff's attorney for comment.

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