Quavo and Offset May Be Asked to Testify in Takeoff’s Mother’s Wrongful Death Settlement Battle – Report

Quavo and Offset may reportedly be asked to testify in Takeoff's mother's wrongful death settlement battle.

After Takeoff's mom, Titania Davenport, settled a wrongful death lawsuit last year with the venue where the rapper was killed, she has been in a battle with Takeoff's father, Kenneth Ball, over the payout. On Wednesday (Oct. 7), TMZ reported that court documents show that Davenport, who is Quavo's older sister, is trying to get the case seen in a Georgia court, while Ball wants the case to take place in Texas.

In court documents, Davenport insists that all relevant witnesses, who could include Quavo and Offset, live in the Georgia area and holding the case in Texas would force them to incur unneeded expenses.

In 2023, Davenport sued 810 Billiards & Bowling, the Houston event venue where Takeoff was shot and killed in 2022. She reached an undisclosed settlement with the company in 2025. However, Takeoff's father says he is entitled to half the money. Davenport insists Ball was never involved in Takeoff's life and is just now stepping in to try and get a payday. Now, it will be up to a judge to decide.

In related news, the Takeoff murder trial is finally slated to begin next month on Nov. 5. Patrick Xavier Clark has been charged with shooting and killing the rapper during a confrontation during a dice game outside 810 Billiards & Bowling. Police say Takeoff was an innocent bystander. Clark faces life in prison if found guilty.

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