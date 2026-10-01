Quavo Reveals He Has Two Children

Quavo just dropped another bombshell, revealing he's not only a father to a baby girl but he has a son as well.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), the Atlanta rapper sat down with Yung Miami for Spotify's Countdown To video series to discuss his new album, QRÖMELIFE. Just a few minutes into the conversation, Miami asked about rumors of Qua being a father, as he had revealed his daughter in some behind-the-scenes footage earlier this week. And he confirmed that it wasn't just one baby the world didn't know about.

"It's about time. I'm 35. I needed some [kids]. I have a boy and I have a girl," he revealed. "It's a blessing. I've been waiting for that for a minute. My dad died at four so I just want to be present all the time. I just want to be there. I want to be the man. What's QRÖMELIFE without bringing in new life?"

He continued: "With this album, it challenged me. Fatherhood challenged me. It put me in a point to where, okay, now I gotta step up and be responsible, be accountable and also control my emotions. You don't wanna be mad when you come inside and you can't make a hit or you can't make a song or upset. Little kids can't see that. You gotta be chrome. You gotta be steal. You gotta have a poker face."

While he did not share who the child's mother is, Quavo has been dating professional gymnast and model Erica Fontaine for some years now.

QRÖMELIFE is executive-produced by Pharrell and is set to drop on Friday (Oct. 2). Expected features include Justin Timberlake, Yung Miami, A$AP Rocky, T.I., Tyler, the Creator, Future, Lil Baby and Offset in his first collaboration with Quavo in over four years.

Watch Quavo discuss fatherhood and reveal he has two children at the three-minute mark below.

Watch Quavo Reveal He Has Two Children

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