Yung Miami Drops Her Debut Album Watch Dis!

After having arguably this year's song of the summer with "Spend Dat," Yung Miami welcomes autumn with her debut studio album, Watch Dis!

On Friday (Oct. 23), the former City Girls member dropped her debut project Watch Dis on digital streaming platforms. The 21-song collection boasts an all-star list of guest features from Travis Scott, Quavo, G Herbo, Rick Ross, Trina, Trick Daddy, Bryson Tiller, Summer Walker and more.

Along with "Spend Dat," the 32-year-old rapper also released two follow-up singles: the trap music-influenced banger "2008" and the abrasive track "F You." One of the standout tracks on the project is "Dear JT," on which Miami sheds light on the public fallout with her City Girls sister and insists they "could've made history" together.

"Letter to my friend ’cause I know they got a narrative/Fallin' out with my sister in public, so embarrassing/When you went in, I held it down, no comparison/Now we ain't seeing eye to eye, I wonder why/When you was dead wrong, I used to act blind/We used to get our periods at the same time," Miami raps. "Thick as thieves, the modern-day Thelma and Louise/At the pad, ni**as on they knees/JT, do you love me (Do you love me?)/Reminiscin' in my feelings ’bout 2018, it was a scene/Sh*t crazy now, our relationship ain't what it used to be/We supposed to been together, but I guess it ain't meant to be/Sis, we could've made history/And we done grew apart, now that's no more."

Yung Miami describes Watch Dis! as her triumphant return after being underestimated by critics.

"This is my story. My first solo album. My comeback. My truth. To everybody who counted me out... THANK YOU!" she wrote on her Instagram page. "To everybody who never stopped believing in me... this is for you. Now Watch Dis."

This album serves as Miami's comeback story when many critics and rap fans counted her out after falling out with JT, the end of the City Girls and her prior connection to Diddy. She proved everyone wrong when she made a hit with "Spend Dat" in April, and it climbed to No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

Many of the visuals for the project, including the looks on her promo run, are inspired by the 1980s and the iconic TV show from the era Miami Vice.

Listen to Yung Miami's Watch Dis! album and check out her music videos below.

Yung Miami's Watch Dis! Album Tracklist

1. "F**k S**t Up (Intro)"

2. "F You"

3. "2008"

4. "Spend Dat"

5. "TMTC" featuring Quavo and G Herbo

6. "Blink Twice"

7. "Put Together Interlude"

8. "Put Together"

9. "Dade County"featuring Rick Ross, Trina and Trick Daddy

10. "Freak Like Me Interlude"

11. "Freak Like Me"

12. "Just Might Go" featuring Travis Scott

13. "Old Time Sake" featuring Bryson Tiller and London On Da Track

14. "Letter To My Mwah Interlude"

15. "Letter To My Mwah"

16. "Baby" featuring Pleasure P

17. "Ride For You" featuring Summer Walker

18. "Chasing Sunsets"

19. "Dear JT"

20. "Spend Dat Remix" featuring Lil Baby and Kodak Black

21. "Spend Dat International Remix" featuring Davido, Shenseea and Vybz Kartel

Stream Yung Miami's New Album Watch Dis!

Yung Miami/Uptown Records Yung Miami

Watch Yung Miami's "F You" Music Video

Watch Yung Miami's "2008" Music Video

Watch Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" Music Video

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