The nominees for the 2027 Grammy Awards have been announced and there are plenty of rappers well represented across the board, including some in surprising categories.

On Monday (Nov. 16), the Recording Academy kicked off Grammy season by revealing on a livestream the nominees for its 69th annual ceremony. Don Toliver nabbed the most of his hip-hop peers with five nominations, including Best Rap Album for Octane, Best Rap Performance for "Body," Best Melodic Rap Performance for "E85," Best Rap Song for "E85" and Best New Artist.

The latter nomination may come as a surprise given how long Don has been in the game, but the Recording Academy's Best New Artist category isn't necessarily reserved for artists making their recording debut. Instead, it recognizes performers who achieve a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impact the musical landscape during the eligibility period. Artists must have released at least five singles or one album, and are subject to additional eligibility rules, including limits on previous submissions and Grammy nominations.

Just behind Don in nominations are both Cardi B and Doechii with four nods apiece. Cardi's include Best Rap Album for Am I The Drama?, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "ErrTime," and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Safe" with Kehlani. Doechii's are Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Girl, Get Up." featuring SZA, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Runway" with Lady Gaga and Best Song Written for Visual Media for the same song.

Wale also scored a pair of nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Melodic Rap Performance, while Yung Miami earned her very first nomination for her hit song "Spend Dat" in the Best Rap Song category.

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 7, 2027.

Check out all the rappers nominated for the 2027 Grammy Awards below. Note there are some singers and producers included as well, as their careers have been adjacent to rap.

See All the Hip-Hop Artists Nominated for 2027 Grammy Awards