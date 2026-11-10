Kash Doll and Method Man Are in a Toxic Relationship in ‘I’m the Prize’ Music Video

Kash Doll and Method Man go toe-to-toe in their toxic relationship in "I'm the Prize" music video.

Kash Doll has social media talking about her new video for her latest single, "I'm the Prize." The Halo Dennis-directed visual features the Detroit rapper and debonair rapper-actor Method Man playing a fiery married couple locked in a relationship power struggle, no pun intended.

"I fly you everywhere Keisha/I'm bringing constant vibes/But you mad I got a mansion with my baby moms inside," Meth raps, adding, "You blow everything out of proportion like bombs inside/How f**king dare you, bi**h, I'm the prize/I made all these f***ing Ms, and you can't put your pride aside, if you just shut the f**k up/Maybe you'll be a bride this time."

But Kash, no longer tolerating the disrespect, fires back at Meth, setting the record straight and reminding him who really is the prize.

"You sound dumber than you look, bi**h, who the prize/I know I ain’t your type, you just here for the oohs and ahhs/'Cause I don't never catch you with no fine s**t, just twos and fives," she raps, adding, "You thought I couldn't find someone better now you surprised, bi**h/I went and did my big one on you, I supersized/N***a, who the prize?"

In an interview with People, published on Tuesday (Nov. 10), Kash Doll said she initially had Method Man in mind to play her scoundrel love interest in the video.

"When I was making [the song], I seen Method Man the whole time," she told the publication. "It was like, I have to have him."

"He comes from the hip-hop world like me. He’s a legend," she continued. "He's great at what he do. He still acts as well like I do," she added.

Kash Doll hopes fans connect with the video's crucial message that a relationship should be on equal grounds rather than one partner dominating the relationship.

"If you in a relationship that both of you guys are watering each other, I feel like both of you guys are the prize," she said. "Nobody's the prize when one person is drained and the other person is walking around the field."

Check out Kash Doll and Meth's fiery performance in their new music video below.

Watch Kash Doll's New Music Video for "I'm the Prize" Featuring Method Man

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