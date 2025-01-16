Method Man Allegedly Punches Man Seven Times in Face at New York Gym – Report

Method Man was reportedly involved in an altercation in a New York gym where he allegedly punched a man seven times in the face.

Police Called for Method Man Fight

On Thursday (Jan. 16), the New York Post broke the news that Tical was involved in a fight at a Crunch Fitness gym in Staten Island, N.Y. According to the publication, the Wu-Tang Clan member was seen punching a 28-year-old man seven times in the face. The victim is reportedly a former boyfriend of Meth's daughter.

Police were called to the scene and the man reported pain in his face and feeling dizzy. However, he turned down medical assistance. Meth was not arrested for the fight but a complaint was filed regarding the incident. It is unclear what exactly prompted the situation.

Method Man's daughter, Cheyenne, p.k.a. Chey, is a budding hip-hop artist who broke out into the game last year. She released the singles "Hair & Nails" and "Boujee & Ghetto" last February followed by the track "Walk" last September.

The fight seems out of character for the rapper, who is currently up for a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Role in a Drama Series for his role in Power Book II: Ghost, which wrapped back in August.

XXL has reached out to the New York City Police Department and Method Man for comment.