Method Man Says Diddy’s Sex Crimes Arrest Has Nothing to Do With the End of Hip-Hop

On Thursday (Sept. 19), Method Man stopped outside of ABC Studios in New York City for a brief chat with TMZ. At first, the interviewer asks a general question about perhaps seeing "the end of hip-hop as we know it." After Meth implies that she should elaborate, the TMZ reporter explains that amid Diddy's recent federal indictment and subsequent arrest, some people perceive the moment to be ruining how hip-hop culture is viewed in society. When she asks if he agrees with the notion, Method Man couldn't have disagreed more.

"It has nothing to do with hip-hop at all," a perplexed Method Man replies in the video below. "So, I don't see the correlation whatsoever. If we're talking about creative and music and stuff like that, there's people still listening to R. Kelly sh*t. You know what I'm talkin' ’bout? So, I mean, I don't know. I can't answer that but I don't think it has anything to do with hip-hop."

The Wu-Tang Clan MC then closed out the conversation by explaining that his interesting choice of headwear for the day was a crochet hat his son lent to him on the terms that he doesn't "f*ck it up." He also makes the bold statement that he's "too grown for durags."

Diddy Is Currently in Jail After Being Federally Indicted

Method Man's opinion on the ramifications Diddy's legal situation could have on hip-hop as a whole comes just days after the Bad Boy Entertainment founder was jailed on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is reportedly on suicide watch after he was denied bail twice earlier this week. As it stands, Diddy will remain in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial begins. If convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

