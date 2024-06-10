Method Man Insists He Wasn’t Mad at the Crowd’s Lackluster Energy During His Summer Jam Performance

Method Man insists that the crowd's lackluster energy during his performance last week at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert is not what prompted him to say he'd never perform at the event again.

Method Man Clarifies His Comment About the Crowd at Hot 97's Summer Jam Concert

On June 7, TMZ caught up with Method Man as he was signing autographs and asked him about the crowd's feedback during his performance at the 2024 Roots Picnic Music Festival at The Mann Center in Philadelphia on June 2.

At the beginning of the video, which can be seen below, the cameraperson asks the Wu-Tang Clan member if concertgoers at the 2024 Roots Picnic Music Festival were more receptive to his music than the millennials who attended Hot 97's Summer Jam 2024 concert at the USB Arena in Belmont, N.Y. on June 1.

Meth clarified that his IG comment about the crowd's energy during his and Redman's performance at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert was misinterpreted, adding that people failed to acknowledge his gratitude for the opportunity.

"You know what I'm upset about? Because I wasn't mad at the crowd," Method Man stated. "If you look at the caption, or comment that I left, there's words like 'Thank you,' 'I love you.' Just a generation gap. I show grace. For the feedback it's gotten, I don't think it's fair for one. And two, I would never point my finger at a crowd for not liking my music. That's not it."

Afterward, Method Man revealed that he was there to celebrate the late DJ Mister Cee and his New York roots. Meth then insisted that the remark he left about his set at Summer Jam was a "self-awareness moment." The video ends with Meth saying there are more ignorant people than smart people in the world.

Method Man Says He's Never Performing at Hot 97's Summer Jam Concert Again

On June 2, Method Man hopped on Instagram and commented underneath Hot 97's IG post, which shows the N.Y. rhymer and Redman performing their 1999 hit single "Da Rockwilder" during the radio station's Summer Jam 2024 concert.

In the video's comment section, which can be seen below, Meth revealed that although he was appreciative of the opportunity, he didn't want to perform at Summer Jam again.

"Not our crowd at all..," Method Man wrote. "Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro, I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback."

Summer Jam is an annual music festival held by New York-based radio station Hot 97 since 1994. Although the festival initially spotlighted rhymers from New York, the creatives behind Summer Jam decided to highlight artists from other states in the following years. Since then, emerging musicians have taken the spotlight at Hot 97's annual music festival. For example, this year's Summer Jam was headlined by Doja Cat.

