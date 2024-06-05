Soulja Boy Blown Away by Young New York Hip-Hop Fans Not Respecting Method Man’s Summer Jam Performance

Soulja Boy is blown away that young New York rap fans didn't respect Method Man's Summer Jam performance last weekend.

Soulja Boy Speaks on Method Man's Summer Jam Performance

On Tuesday (June 4), Soulja Boy was stopped by TMZ while riding around in Beverly Hills, Calif. Draco was asked to share his opinion on Method Man saying he wouldn't return to New York's Hot 97's Summer Jam concert following an underwhelming crowd response to Meth's performance with Redman on June 2.

"I don't think he mean that," Draco said in the video below. "He probably just in his feelings or something. He probably gonna perform at a future event, but shout out to him. I don't know. That's New York though. Everybody supposed to know who he is. I don't know. That's crazy. I didn't even know that. There probably be a lot of young people in the audience."

Soulja went on to clarify that Method Man is a "legend." "He entitled to respond however he feel like. He's gonna be all good."

The rhymer then confidently said Meth is "definitely gonna be back" to Summer Jam before noting that Soulja's upcoming album Swag Season is on the way.

Method Man Says He's Never Performing at Summer Jam Again

Soulja Boy's comments come after Meth swore off another Summer Jam performance on Monday (June 3). Hot 97 had uploaded a clip of Meth and Redman performing their 1999 hit "Da Rockwilder" during the concert at Belmont, N.Y.'s USB Arena on June 2.

While the Instagram post had nothing but praise in the comments section, Method Man commented that the actual crowd at the show wasn't lively at all.

"Not our crowd at all," Method Man wrote in the comment section. "Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro, I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback."

Soulja Boy brought up a good point that Summer Jam's crowd has started to skew younger in recent years, and the shifting lineup of the concert shows that. While the festival became famous for showcasing unique rappers from New York, Summer Jam has brought in artists from outside the New York area these past few years. For example, this year's Summer Jam was headlined by Doja Cat and included artists like Sexyy Red and 310babii, who just broke out last year and are not from New York.

Check out Method Man's Summer Jam performance with Redman, and see Soulja Boy react to the crowd's lackluster reactions below.

Watch Method Man and Redman Perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam Concert

Watch Soulja Boy Speak on Method Man's Summer Jam Performance