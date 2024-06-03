Method Man Says He’s Never Performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam Again

Method Man insists he will never perform at Hot 97's Summer Jam concert again.

On Sunday (June 2), a rep from radio station Hot 97 went on Instagram and uploaded a video of the hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman performing their 1999 hit single "Da Rockwilder," during Hot 97's Summer Jam 2024 concert at the USB Arena in Belmont, N.Y. on June 1.

Although the post, which can be seen below, was filled with nothing but positive comments from Instagrammers, Method Man suggested that concertgoers had a different reaction to their live performance. Underneath the clip, he revealed that although he was appreciative of the opportunity, he didn't want to perform at Summer Jam again based on how millennials interpreted his music.

"Not our crowd at all..," Method Man wrote in the comment section. "Thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro, I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point, the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback."

The Evolution of Hot 97's Summer Jam

Summer Jam is an annual music festival held by New York-based radio station Hot 97 since 1994. One of the most memorable shows featured Jay-Z dissing Nas and bringing out Michael Jackson in 2001. Although the festival initially spotlighted rhymers from New York, the creatives behind Summer Jam decided to highlight artists from other states in the following years. Since then, emerging musicians have taken the spotlight at Hot 97's annual music festival. For instance, this year's Summer Jam was headlined by Doja Cat and included artists like Sexyy Red and 310babii, who just broke out in the hip-hop scene last year.

