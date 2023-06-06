Lil Tjay Restrained by Security After He Attempts to Fight Someone at 2023 Summer Jam

Lil Tjay was captured on video being restrained while attempting to fight someone backstage at the 2023 Summer Jam.

Lil Tjay performed at Hot 97's annual Summer Jam on Sunday (June 4) at UBS Arena in New York. However, it appears either before or after his set, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper nearly got into a kerfuffle backstage that his security team had to stop from happening.

Video of the Near-Altercation

Video from the incident (below) shows an irate Lil Tjay being held back as he tries to engage in a fight with someone who apparently struck the Destined 2 Win rhymer first. One of Tjay's brolic bodyguards holds the rapper by the waist while Tjay commands that he be let go.

"You're gonna get fired," Lil Tjay repeats as he tries to break free from the bodyguard's grasp. "Do not touch me."

The person who shot the video narrates the scene, revealing whoever Tjay was trying to get at started the altercation.

"N***a popped on Lil Tjay, bro," the man says.

The video ends with multiple people telling Lil Tjay to chill out but he seems intent on retaliation.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay's team for comment.

Lil Tjay Gets Into Altercation Outside 2021 Show

This isn't the fist time Lil Tjay, who was the victim of a shooting last summer, has been involved in a disturbance at a performance. Back in 2021, video surfaced of the rapper getting into a scuffle during the European leg of his Destined 2 Win Tour. Rumor had it someone attempted to take the rapper's chain, which led to the street brawl. Though Tjay denied those claims.

