Lil Tjay’s ‘Run It Up’ Lyrics

Lil Tjay teamed up with Offset and Moneybagg Yo for his buzzing new joint "Run It Up," which appears on his recently released sophomore album, Destined 2 Win.

The Josh Petruccio-produced track showcases the three artists rhyming about blowing a bag on the lavish material items the rap star lifestyle often offers, such as foreign cars and blinged-out jewelry. The platinum-selling Bronx native has also dropped a visual for the record, which features both ’Set and Bagg, and arrived on the same day as the LP, April 2.

Take a look below to find the lyrics to Lil Tjay's "Run It Up" featuring Offset and Moneybagg Yo.

INTRO: Lil Tjay

I just like the sound of it

Grr, ooh, ooh, boom

Grr, boom

VERSE 1: Lil Tjay

Y'all do not know me, I shoot like I'm Kobe

That boy really tough on his doley though

I keep a Drac', ain't no OVO

I ain't for nothing, just check my portfolio

Really come from a block where they bang, bang

Protect that Glock, oh, this Glock ain't no goalie, bro

Say you ’bout what you claim and then show me though

One in the head, you gon' die tryna toe to toe

Trench kid, no fucks, gotta run it up

If you thinkin' I'ma lose then you dumb as fuck

Pop out, drippin' diamonds, ooh, Bentley buttercup

Youngest out my city, keep it smooth just to sum it up

No security, you see me but that Glock spit

Youngest nigga doin' it, that's why I pop shit

VVS's drippin' water, it's like a mosh pit

Really not shit but I'm movin' like I'm hot shit

Legal money comin' in, I started off robbin'

True to evеrything I did, there's really no flagin'

All my shit been goin' up, lil' nigga, no dodgin'

And I'ma keep on comin' with thе heat, I'm hoggin'

Trench kid, glitter on the piece, stop sobbin'

Why them niggas hatin'? It defeats my noggin

If that ain't really your beef, stop sidin'

Say you tryna run in these streets, stop hidin', huh

Run it up, run it up, run it up (Run it up)

Niggas broke ’cause they be on that funny stuff (Broke)

Richard Mille, my wrist be on—(Ooh)

I done came way too far, I can't fuck it up

I got niggas that die by the gang, gang (Gang)

Stupid, be honest, you fuck with us (Hey)

Hearin' no one can slide, I be clutchin' up (Bah)

Know the haters mad, they got enough of us (Ooh)

CHORUS: Lil Tjay and Offset

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up (Woo, woo)

Run it up, run it up, run it up (Woo, woo, run it up)

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up (Oh)

I just stack up that money, I run it up (Racks)

Give a fuck ’bout who love me, I run it up (Ooh)

What the fuck they gon' tell me? My money up (Woo, woo)

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up (Woo, woo)

VERSE 2: Offset

Double up (Double), run it up

Lamborghini with the bubble guts (Woo)

Got them bands and I'm flexin', hold my muscle up (Flex)

I'ma stand on the business when it's time to fuck (Stand on it)

I get paper in the morning when I'm wakin' up (Wake up)

Make my bitch get your bitch, come and fuck on us (Fuck on)

Make a hit with that switch, now my opps are dust (Grrah)

Put my racks in a wad, I was growin' rust (Racks)

Diamond chain get to swangin', they know it's us (Woo)

They know it's me (Know it's me)

Pinky ring get to singin' like Jodeci (Woo)

Double R and it came with a notary (Notary)

I see stars, I'm a star like it's ’posed to be (Stars)

I pop bars, only way I can go to sleep (Fall asleep)

When my gang needed me, bought a hunnid tees (Gang)

Put the Patek on, my wrist a masterpiece (Patek)

Put some diamonds on her and some double C (Hey)

Fuck these niggas, I'm up (Up)

Kickin' my shit like I won the World Cup (Kick it)

Start from the tip, baby, suck (Woo)

Beat that shit down, baby girl need a crutch (Crutch)

Hunnids keep comin', you know that's a must

If you talkin' money then we can discuss (Woo)

CHORUS: Lil Tjay and MoneyBagg Yo

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, uh, ooh

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up

I just stack up that money, I run it up

Give a fuck ’bout who love me, I run it up

What the fuck they gon' tell me? My money up

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up (Go)

VERSE 3: MoneyBagg Yo

I been runnin' that money up, puttin' on (Go)

Ain't no end to this trend, it’s a marathon (Go)

Different breed, I might bust down a herringbone (Look)

Board a flight with them racks in my carry-on

Talkin' ’bout money, you know who to call (Bad)

It look like a riot, I fucked up the mall (Woah)

She diggin', have me and my whole circle, boss (Gang)

Gave me some top through my Ethika draws (Uh)

Earrings 150, I'm thuggin', I'm hood

I lock the screw back and put erasers on ’em (Ghetto)

Wide body Daytona, bending the corner

Them hitters ain't renters, the tag Arizona

Ain't get no diploma (No)

Shot dice for the J's, the freshest dude in the schoolhouse (Turn up for)

You ain't gangster, you went, took the smooth route (Been a ho)

Ran it up, now my pockets look too stout

Never enough, man, I gotta go get some more

Sold enough gas to go buy me a Texaco (Good petrol)

Now I'm on the charts, I'm runnin' up streams

My niggas still got what you need though (Go)

Built my name from the ground, I ain't have no help (No)

It's just me versus me, beefin' with myself (Bad)

It was time I woke ’em up, they overslept (Get up)

Run it up, run it up, still ain't out of breath (Go)

CHORUS: Lil Tjay

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Run it up, run it up, run it up

I just stack up that money, I run it up

Give a fuck ’bout who love me, I run it up

What the fuck they gon' tell me? My money up

Run it up, run it up, run it up, run it up

Watch the video for Lil Tjay's "Run It Up."

