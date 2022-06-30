Lil Tjay Awake and Speaking After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Neck and Chest – Report

Lil Tjay appears to be making progress in a positive direction in his recovery after getting shot earlier this month.

According to a report from TMZ, published on Thursday (June 30), sources tell the celebrity news outlet that Tjay is now awake and speaking. Additionally, after doctor's removed a breathing tube, the rapper's voice reportedly sounds the same as it was before he was shot.

TMZ added, now that Tjay can speak, police want to talk with him on the shooting as they are continually looking for additional information on what took place.

As previously reported, Lil Tjay was shot on June 22, in what police are calling a robbery attempt in Edgewater, N.J. According to police, Tjay and two friends, Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd, were sitting in a car near an upscale shopping center called The Promenade when a gunmen approached them and demanded money and jewels. Gunfire was exchanged and Lil Tjay was shot multiple times. Boyd was also hit.

Police have arrested the shooter, who has been identified as 27-year-old Mohamed Konate. He has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and various other unlawful weapons charges. Konate was also struck by gunfire. He was helped to a BMW following the shooting by an unidentified individual, who dropped Konate off at the Lennox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side in New York City where he was arrested. Valdez and Boyd were also arrested for firearms violations.

Positive news about Tjay's health status comes a week after things were appearing to look bleak. Lasts week, it was reported that Tjay was still unconscious following emergency surgery and was having very little body movement.