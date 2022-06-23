Lil Tjay Still Unconscious After Surgery for Multiple Gunshot Wounds – Report

UPDATE (June 24):

More details have emerged in the Lil Tjay shooting. Mohamed Konate, the man charged with shooting the rapper during an attempted robbery was also shot during the encounter, according to a report from local New Jersey news outlet northjersey.com published on Thursday (June 23).

Konate was arrested on Wednesday (June 22), at a Lennox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side in New York City where he had been admitted with multiple gunshot wounds after being dropped off following the shooting. The person that dropped Konate off is being listed by police as a possible "unidentified co-conspirator" who is still at large.

Police say Konate approached Tjay and his two friends while they were sitting in a red Dodge Durango and demanded jewelry from the trio after brandishing a weapon. Gunfire was exchanged and, according to witnesses, Konate was dragged to a nearby BMW by another person after being struck. The same BMW that police say dropped him off at the hospital.

Tjay was reportedly stuck multiple times in the upper chest. As of Thursday, he remains in "critical but stable condition" prosecutor's say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lil Tjay is currently in a more serious state regarding his health after he was shot yesterday.

On Thursday (June 23), TMZ reported an update on Lil Tjay's health status after the rapper was shot multiple times Wednesday morning (June 22), in Edgewater, N.J. and underwent emergency surgery. The Bronx, N.Y. native supposedly remains unconscious since undergoing surgery. The rapper reportedly moved his legs yesterday, but has not had any significant movement since. He is apparently scheduled to undergo a CT scan.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey, Lil Tjay was initially admitted into the hospital in critical condition, but later upgraded to stable condition. It is unclear if there was some sort of setback in his recovery.

XXL has reached out Lil Tjay's team for comment.

As previously reported, Lil Tjay was shot multiple times just after midnight early Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, N.J. at a plaza known as The Promenade. The rapper was with two other men, Jeffrey Valdez and Antoine Boyd, when someone tried to commit armed robbery against the trio. Tjay and Boyd were shot during the encounter, with Boyd suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Several hours after the shooting, detectives for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office apprehended Mohamed Konate, 27, in connection with the shooting and charged him with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of first-degree armed robbery, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm and fourth-degree aggravated assault.

Valdez and Boyd were also arrested, and each charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.