Lil Tjay Gets Surrounded and Searched by Police During Music Video Shoot: Watch

A recent Lil Tjay music video shoot was disrupted when the rapper was surrounded and searched by the New York Police Department.

The shoot took place on Saturday night (Dec. 26). Video of the incident was captured on Tjay's cell phone. In the clip, the BX rapper and his friend are sitting in a vehicle surrounded by officers. Tjay's associate is being patted down. The officer then tells Tjay to step outside the vehicle. "For what?" the 19-year-old artist responds before complying with the officer's demands.

Tjay hands his phone over to another person who keeps the video going. The rapper is then also searched by the same officer. Tjay keeps his hands raised the entire time. "We shooting a video, boss. You have no right," the person recording tells the officers on the scene. "This some illegal shit they doing right now."

After searching Tjay and his associate, the police officers search the vehicle they were in, to the protests of the State of Emergency rhymer and the people standing around. Two officers can be seen pushing onlookers away as they get closer to the car. "I'm on Live, y'all wildin. I don't have shit in my car," Tjay says. "They on that shit, not me." The video ends shortly afterward.

The conclusion to situation is unclear. However, a few hours later, Tjay appeared to comment on the incident on Instagram, early Sunday morning (Dec. 26). Posting a bejeweled selfie, he caption the photo. "All good everybody ... stay safe y’all goodnight 💙"

XXL has reached out to the New York Police Department and Lil Tjay's team for comment.