Chris Brown, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Tjay and More: New Projects This Week

Hip-hop has proven to be steadfast as artists continue to deliver new music for their fans amid the coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting people across the globe. Take a look below to find some of the new releases from some of your favorite artists.

Trap music and R&B sounds like the perfect blend, doesn't it? Well, that's what Chris Brown and Young Thug graced fans with on their Slime & B mixtape. After teasing fans for days prior to dropping the project, Breezy and Thugger's supporters received a 13-track tape that exhibits both artists in their signature elements while integrating their distinct hip-hop and R&B sounds. Slime & B features guest appearances from Gunna, Hood Baby and more.

Next up, Lil Durk unleashes melodic Chicago drill vibes on Just Cause Y'all Waited 2. Durk's sequel to Just Cause Y'all Waited, which dropped back in 2018, brings heat and heavy-hitting features from Lil Baby, Gunna, fellow Chi-town native G Herbo and more. Prior to Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 being made available to fans on streaming platforms, Lil Durk gave a sample of what to expect from the album with his Lil Baby and Polo G-assisted track "3 Headed Goat," as well as "Chiraq Dreams" with Herbo, "Turned Myself In," "All Love" and "Viral Moment."

Lil Tjay is back with a new mixtape offering harmonies to make staying at home a little easier. The Bronx crooner drops State of Emergency a little over six months after delivering his debut studio album, True 2 Myself. Tjay sticks to his New York City roots on the project by including verses from Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, Sheff G, the late Pop Smoke (all of which are from Brooklyn) and more.

Young Thug, Chris Brown, Lil Durk and Lil Tjay are just a few of the artists to drop projects this week. Check out new releases from Yella Beezy and Trapboy Freddy, Kidd Kidd, Bishop Nehru and more below.