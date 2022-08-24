Lil Tjay Breaks Silence After Surviving Being Shot Seven Times

Lil Tjay is speaking out for the first time since being shot back in June in a robbery attempt against him.

On Wednesday (Aug. 24), Lil Tjay showed his face on Instagram for the first time since his tragic shooting. In the clip, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper is wearing a medical neck brace. He appears to be in good spirits.

"Hey, what's going on, y'all?" Lil Tjay says in the video. "It's your boy Tjay, man. I'm just checking in with y'all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, comments and everything else and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don't survive it. But I'm here, here for a reason. New music coming soon. We gon' come back stronger than ever, man."

Lil Tjay is on the road to recovery after being shot multiple times in Edgewater, N.J. on June 22. Mohamed Konate, 27, has been charged in the shooting and accused of attempting to rob Tjay and the rapper's friends Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd while they were sitting in a car at The Promenade, an upscale shopping center. Gunfire was exchanged and Tjay and Boyd were hit, with Tjay sustaining gunshot wounds to his chest and neck. Konate was also hit during the shooting and later dropped off at a Upper East Side, N.Y. hospital where he was arrested.

Konate has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and various other unlawful weapons charges. Boyd and Valdez were also arrested for firearms violations.

Lil Tjay underwent emergency surgery immediately following the shooting and was unconscious for some time afterward. On June 30, it was reported that he was awake and speaking in the hospital.

Earlier this week, billboards began popping up around New York City with the quote "I'm Back" attributed to Lil Tjay.

See Lil Jay's Message to Fans Below