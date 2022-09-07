Lil Tjay Shares Video of Himself Recording New Music in the Hospital – Watch

Lil Tjay is on the road to recovery and is sharing his journey with fans.

On Tuesday (Sept. 6), the Bronx, N.Y. rapper shared video of himself recording new music from his hospital bed after being shot back in June. The clip shows the rapper with a neck brace on and donning a hospital gown rapping the lyrics to his new single "Beat the Odds."

"The blogs said I was hit in my neck and lost my voice," Lil Tjay wrote over the video snippet. "But I cut this record 2 weeks after waking up. I beat the odds."

Two weeks ago, the Destined to Win rapper broke his silence about the shooting that almost took his life.

"Hey, what's going on, y'all?" Lil Tjay said in an Instagram video. "It's your boy Tjay, man. I'm just checking in with y'all. I just wanna say, thanks for the love, thanks for the support. I been looking at the DMs, comments and everything else and I feel love. Seven shots, it was tough, you know. Most people don't survive it. But I'm here, here for a reason. New music coming soon. We gon' come back stronger than ever, man."

As previously reported, Lil Tjay was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery back on June 22 in Edgewater, N.J. Mohamed Konate, 27, has been arrested charged in the shooting. He is accused of attempting to rob Tjay and the rapper's friends Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd while they were sitting in a car at an upscale shopping center called The Promenade. Konate has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery and multiple unlawful weapons charges.

Lill Tjay underwent emergency surgery and was unconscious for multiple days following the shooting. A week after the incident, it was reported that he was awake and speaking. He is currently prepping his new album.

See Video of Lil Tjay Recording New Music From His Hospital Bed Below