Man Accuses Lil Tjay of Robbing Him at Gunpoint

Lil Tjay might be in big trouble after a man has accused him of a robbery at gunpoint.

A man has accused the 2020 XXL Freshman of robbing him with a gun.

On Friday night (April 1), Instagram user @AdamQuinn hopped on his IG Story, apparently while he is on vacation, and revealed a shocking tale of Lil Tjay robbing him at gunpoint at his home. It’s unclear when the incident happened, but Quinn alleged that the rapper took his money and expensive valuables from him.

“WHEN I TELL YOU ALL THIS LIL TJAY STORY I SWEAR TO GOD YOU WON’T EVEN BELIEVE IT,” Quinn wrote, adding cry-laughing emojis. “MY MAN’S ROBBED AT GUN POINT AND STOLE CASH OUT OF MY CRIB AND MY CARTIER BRACELETS. BUT WAIT IT GETS BETTER.”

The accuser continued: “@LILTJAY GOT SO SCARED I WAS GONNA GO TO THE COPS[,] HE BROUGHT BACK MY CARTIER BRACELETS THE NEXT DAY.”

“APPARENTLY HE’S BROKE AND COULDN’T AFFORD TO BRING BACK ALL MY CASH HE STOLE SO HE ONLY BROUGHT BACK SOME OF IT. I GUESS IT’S THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS RIGHT?” he added.

Quinn also addressed Columbia Records, Lil Tjay’s record label, and alleged the 20-year-old rapper robbed someone else two days after robbing him.

“@COLUMBIARECORDS PLEASE CUT THIS KID A CHECK SO HE STOP ROBBING PEOPLE. I KNOW SOMEONE ELSE HE ROBBED TWO DAYS AFTER ROBBING ME,” he typed, adding a man face-palming emoji.

Quinn then suggested that he will go to the police and file a report after he finishes his vacation.

“EVERYONE GO WISH @LILTJAY A HAPPY LAST FEW DAYS BEFORE HE GETS LOCKED UP,” he wrote before adding a cry-laughing emoji and later a middle finger emoji.

Quinn also pondered that he might dox Lil Tjay by providing his home address on IG.

“SHOULD I LEAK LIL BROKE TJAYS WESTLAKE VILLAGE ADDRESS? I’M SURE HE’S GOT A TON OF STOLEN CASH AT HIS CRIB,” he typed, adding a question face emoji and a cry-laughing emoji.

Quinn also poked fun at the Bronx, N.Y. rapper's music and vocal style, too.

“ALSO @LILTJAY YOUR MUSIC MUSIC SUCKS[.] YOU SOUND LIKE A WHINING 6 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO BROKE HER NOSE AND SOUNDS NASAL AF!!” he wrote.

There’s no word on what prompted Admin Quinn to jump on Instagram and accuse Lil Tjay of this crime.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay’s rep for comment.