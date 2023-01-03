New Photos Show Lil Tjay’s Seven Bullet Wounds From 2022 Shooting

Lil Tjay is lucky to be alive after being shot seven times last June during an apparent attempted robbery. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper recently showed off his injuries during a show in the same state where he was shot.

On Dec. 29, Lil Tjay performed at The Wellmont Theater in Montclair, N.J., a 30-minute ride from the site of his shooting, which took place in June of 2022. During the show, Tjay removed his shirt to reveal seven prominent bullet wounds on his torso and arm. He later shared photos from the set on Instagram. Four of the healed holes are on his abdomen. Two more are on his chest, while the final bullet wound is on his forearm.

Lil Tjay captioned the carousel of photos, "BACK IN NEW JERSEY."

Lil Tjay is just under seven months removed from the tragic shooting that left him in the hospital for weeks. As previously reported, on June 22, 2022, Tjay and associates Jeffery Valdez and Antoine Boyd were in a car at a shopping center called The Promenade in Edgewater, N.J. when they were approached by someone who attempted to rob them. Gunfire was exchanged and Lil Tjay was critically wounded and had to undergo emergency surgery. He spent weeks in the hospital recovering before being released over a month later. Mohamed Konate has been arrested and accused of being the primary suspect in the shooting.

Tjay commented on the shooting on the September of 2022 track "Faceshot (Many Men Freestyle)."

"Sippin' Branson right now, yeah this shit got me lit/I know they like how after seven that boy come back so quick," he raps on the track. "Well, you don't know, the doctors don't, and I don't know neither/But just for that I can't give hating niggas no breather."

Lil Tjay recently joined forces with Ice Spice to give away turkeys in the Bronx for Thanksgiving.

