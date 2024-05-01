Lil Tjay Arrested on His Birthday – Report

Lil Tjay was arrested in Miami on his birthday.

Lil Tjay Arrested

Lil Tjay's 23rd birthday was reportedly interrupted by the rapper's arrest on Tuesday (May 30). According to The Shade Room, the Bronx, N.Y. rapper was taken into custody at the Miami-Opa Locka Airport by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers as he was attempting to board a flight. Court records obtained by TSR indicate the arrest was in connection to an open warrant.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay's reps, his attorney, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment.

Lil Tjay Responds to Arrest Reports

On Wednesday (May 1), Lil Tjay appeared to respond to reports of his arrest. He shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that show him in and around a private plane along with the caption, "I AINT HEAR NUN THE BLOGS SAID CAUSE WHERE IM AT IT AINT NO SERVICE...500 ON MY BDAY SHI** BOUT NUN I DESERVE IT."

Lil Tjay's Recent Legal Issues

After being shot multiple times in New Jersey in the summer of 2022 during an apparent attempted robbery, Lil Tjay has had multiple run-ins with the law. Lil Tjay's latest legal matter follows his arrest last June in New York City for reckless endangerment. Last January, Tjay was arrested for alleged gun possession on the way to an Ice Spice video shoot. Two weeks later, he was arrested again for missing a court hearing. In May, Tjay was arrested a third time.

