Lil Tjay Arrested for Alleged Gun Possession on the Way to Ice Spice Video Filming

Lil Tjay has been arrested for alleged gun possession.

On Monday (Jan. 16), Lil Tjay was arrested in New York City on a firearm charge while he was reportedly on his way to a music video shoot with Ice Spice. XXL has confirmed with the New York Police Department that a SUV occupied by Lil Tjay, born Tione Merritt, and four other individuals was pulled over during a traffic stop in the Bronx at 3:50 p.m. EST. During a search of the vehicle, four firearms were recovered. All five men have been taken into custody and await to be officially charged.

TikTok user hijoshotit captured video of Tjay being taken into custody. In the clip, Tjay is in handcuffs and being hauled away by police officers while being questioned by the person filming the scene. According to the video, Tjay was actually on the set of the Ice Spice video. It appears Tjay and Ice Spice were shooting the video for their new collab "Gangsta Boo," which leaked online last week.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay's team for comment.

Lil Tjay is back outside after spending several months on the road to recovery in 2022, after being shot several times during an attempted robbery last June in New Jersey. Tjay recently returned to the stage, performing minutes away from the New Jersey location where the shooting took place. Photos from the performance show several bullet wounds on the rapper's chest and arm.

See Video of Lil Tjay Being Taken Into Custody for Alleged Weapons Charge Below