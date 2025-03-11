Offset and Lil Tjay Beef Intensifies With Broke Disses and Invite to Fight on Livestream

The Offset and Lil Tjay beef is heating up and now includes broke disses and an invite to fight on livestream.

Offset and Lil TJay Beef Heats Up

Offset and Lil Tjay are currently at odds in a tiff that appears to have started back in January when Tjay publicly accused the former Migos member of ducking him and owing a $10,000 loan over a gambling debt.

"I’ll tell y’all a true story, I seen the ni**a in the casino. [Offset] was popped, he was panicking," the Bronx native recalled on Instagram Live. "He was asking random people for cash apps, he was broke."

On Monday (March 10), Tjay doubled down on dissing Offset. Sharing a post on Instagram showing off some of his jewerly collection, Tjay captioned the photos: "I could never be broke like set running off making smoke over lunch money.... I'ma have ta smoke on a hunnit streams for it get to all that but yeaaa free smoke tomorrow for [ninja emoji]s."

After catching wind of the post on DJ Akademiks' IG page, Offset responded in the comments.

"@liltjay let’s hit on live I’ll fly to you this ain’t gone stop ya fell off allegations," Offset commented. "Meet me [in New York] And give me a one on live."

Lil Tjay recently made headlines for getting into a dust-up with security during a boxing match an Madison Square Garden in New York and subsequently being banned from the venue.

Check out Offset and Lil Tjay trade shots below.

See Offset and Lil Tjay's Beef Intensify

Offset responds to LIl Tjay. offsetyrn/Instagram loading...