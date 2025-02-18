Lil Tjay Spits on Security Guard and Gets Forcefully Removed From Boxing Event

Lil Tjay spits on a security guard and gets forcefully removed from a boxing event at Madison Square Garden over the weekend.

Lil Tjay Booted From Boxing Event

On Feb. 14, the WBO World Lightweight Championship bout between Denys Berinchyk and Keyshawn Davis went down at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. While one fight was ending in the ring, Lil Tjay was getting into his own scuffle in the crowd. One video of the incident, which can be seen below, shows security approaching the rapper before Tjay accidentally knocks a light off a railing. When security confronts the rapper, Tjay's team is apologetic, but Tjay is defiant.

"I just played my parlay. You broke, shut up," Tjay yells at the security.

A second video (below), shows the same bodyguard seemingly trying to direct Tjay to the exit when a member of the rapper's team tries to intervene. Tjay then spits in the security guard's face. Several more security guards step in and one man grabs Tjay from behind and begins to pull him to the door before the video ends.

This is not the first time Tjay has been captured on camera wildin. The Bronx, N.Y. rhymer was seen on video attempting to fight a man at 2023 Summer Jam. In 2021, he was involved in a scuffle outside a London stop on his Destined 2 Win Tour.

XXL has reached out to Lil Tjay's team for comment.

Check out the video of Lil Tjay spitting on a security guard and being booted from a boxing event below.

Watch Lil Tjay Spit on Security Guard and Get Kicked Out of a Boxing Event