Offset Is Convinced He Can’t Be Beat in a Verzuz Battle

Offset Doesn't Think Anyone Can Win a Verzuz Against Him

On Wednesday (Aug. 6), the former Migos rapper was a guest on the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast in promotion of his upcoming album Kiari. During the sit-down, the topic of Verzuz battles came up.

"Ni**as can't go Verzuz with no ni**a like me," Offset boasts in the video clip below. "I got Migos catalog and mine. How you gon' go? We'll be able to go for four hours. I don't give a damn who they is."

"Especially on groups, too," he adds. "Old or young, we can pull up. We always had that conversation. I just feel like my sh*t, like, I know the barriers we broke."

What Happened to Verzuz?

Launched by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Verzuz started out as a web series that pits two artists or groups against each other in a battle for who has the most hits. It eventually grew to live events, and included matchups like Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, DMX vs. Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross vs. 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane vs. Jeezy, Raekwon vs. Ghostface and more.

In 2021, Timberland and Swizz sold the company to Triller. In 2022, Tim and Swizz sued Triller for $28 million over monies owed. They settled the case that September. Timbo and Swizz reacquired the company in early 2024.

Last June, they entered partnership with Elon Musk and X. As part of the deal, the two will maintain full ownership and creative control, and Verzuz battles will only broadcast via X. However, since the deal, no new battles have been announced.

Check out Offset on The Joe Budden Podcast below.

Watch Offset Say He Is Unbeatable in a Verzuz Battle