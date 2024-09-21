Rappers Weigh In on Diddy’s Arrest for Sex Crimes

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested on Monday (Sept. 16) and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. On Tuesday (Sept. 17), the disgraced rap mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges but will remain in custody at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. Diddy could serve life in prison for the sex crimes against him.

The indictment and arrest of the Bad Boy Entertainment mogul sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. Several rappers, including Boosie BadAzz and longtime critic 50 Cent have weighed in with their thoughts on Diddy's sex crimes case.

Boosie believes Diddy is in jail for doing similar behaviors by many famous entertainers, except the rap mogul's actions were more freakier compared to other celebrities.

"I feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE 'FLEW B**CHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES," the Louisiana rapper wrote in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "HE JUST FREAKIER[.] WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX?"

Meanwhile, 50 Cent, who has long criticized Diddy before his arrest, poked fun at the embattled mogul over the Feds revealing in their indictment they discovered 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lube during the raids on his California and Miami homes back in March.

Fif hopped on X and posted a photo of himself and actor Drew Barrymore hugging it out on her daytime talk show. The G-Unit leader captioned it, "Here I am keeping good company with [Barrymore] and I don't have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house."

Other rappers like LL Cool J showed empathy for Diddy's children, while rappers like former Bad Boy artists Shyne and Freddy P (of Making the Band 2 fame), were very critical of Diddy and were surprised it took so long for the Feds to arrest the music executive for his alleged sex crimes.

Here's a list of the rappers who shared their thoughts on Diddy's indictment and arrest for sex crimes below.