DJ Mister Cee Dead at 57

DJ Mister Cee has passed away at the age of 57.

DJ Mister Cee Dead According to Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg

On Wednesday (April 10), Hot 97 radio host Peter Rosenberg announced the passing of the legendary DJ on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"We have lost the iconic Mister Cee," Rosenberg wrote. "I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee."

Additionally, Mister Cee's latest employer, 94.7 The Block, confirmed Cee's passing live on the radio.

"We were trying to be respectful of his family before we went on air with it," host Shelley Wade reported. "We have lost our family member Mister Cee, the legendary DJ Mister Cee has passed away."

Additional tributes began to pour in on X as well, including from rappers such as 50 Cent, Memphis Bleek and others.

DJ Mister Cee's Amazing Career

Born in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1966, Mister Cee met rapper Big Daddy Kane in high school and rose to prominence as his DJ before meeting Biggie in the 1990s. Mister Cee became one of the most popular and talked about DJs on New York City's Hot 97 radio station as well as a sought-after producer. He most notably produced a number of tracks on Big Daddy Kane's debut album, Long Live the Kane, in 1988, as well as The Notorious B.I.G.'s debut LP, Ready to Die, in 1994. Conversations around his sexuality and soliciting trans prostitutes caused him to leave Hot 97 in 2013, but he bounced back and maintained a drama-free career in radio for the remainder of his life.

In an interview with XXL back in 2014, Mister Cee said that if Biggie were still alive, he'd be proud of the accomplishments Cee made in his career both in production and on the radio.

"If Biggie was alive right now, he would definitely be proud of what I’ve accomplished," Cee said. "If Biggie was alive and I still was doing tributes to him, he would probably be like, 'Yo, man stop that s**t, What the f**k are you doing?' He probably would want me to stop going so hard for him. As far as what I went through, the unfortunate circumstances that I went through, he would definitely be behind me but he would be clowning me all day."

DJ Mister Cee's family has not yet made a statement.

Check out reactions to DJ Mister Cee's passing below.

