DJ Mister Cee Cause of Death Revealed – Report

Mister Cee's Cause of Death Revealed

On Monday (April 15), AllHipHop reported the New York Medical Examiner has revealed Mister Cee's death came as the result of diabetes-related coronary artery and kidney disease.

The family of the legendary record spinner also released a statement to the website noting, "On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, Calixte families we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support for our brother, uncle, nephew Calvin ‘DJ Mister Cee’ Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing. It’s a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn and the entire Hip-Hop Community."

XXL has reached out to the NYC Medical Examiner's Office for comment.

DJ Mister Cee's Death

Famously known as The Finisher, DJ Mister Cee tragically passed away at the age of 57 on April 10. The long-time Hot 97 disk jockey's passing was confirmed by his latest employer, 94.7 The Block.

"We have lost our family member Mister Cee, the legendary DJ Mister Cee has passed away," host Shelley Wade reported on-air. .

Aside from being a world-class DJ, Mister Cee was integral in the careers of rappers like Big Daddy Kane and The Notorious B.I.G., having produced and DJed for both artists early in their careers.