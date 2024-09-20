Diddy Placed on Suicide Watch in Jail But It’s Just a Routine Measure – Report

Diddy has reportedly been placed on suicide watch in jail but according to his legal team, it's just a routine measure.

Diddy Reportedly on Suicide Watch in Brooklyn as a Preventative Precaution

According to reports published by both TMZ and FOX 5 New York on Friday (Sept. 20), Diddy is currently on suicide watch as he remains locked up in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

However, Diddy's lead attorney, Marc Agnifilo, tells TMZ that Diddy is "not at all suicidal" and the MDC's directive is nothing more than a precautionary measure due to the hip-hop mogul's celebrity status. While Agnifilo says being denied bail twice has been "tough on him," he also feels that Diddy is "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense."

While a vast majority of inmates never resort to ending their own lives, preventative precautions like what Diddy is reportedly dealing with are likely due to high-profile instances in the past, such as the case of Jeffery Epstein. In 2019, the late financier died by suicide while serving time in the same facility as Combs on similar sex trafficking charges.

When asked to confirm whether or not Diddy has been placed on suicide watch, the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn explains to XXL that they can not provide such information as per a policy set by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"For privacy, safety, and security reasons the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) does not provide information about conditions of confinement or internal security practices for any particular incarcerated individual," the MDC's statement reads.

Experts Think Diddy May Be in Danger While in Jail

Marc Agnifilo's statement about Diddy's mental health arrives after a few experts have weighed in on the potential danger Puff faces while behind bars in Brooklyn. Earlier this week, celebrity prison coach John Fuller told TMZ that given the stark contrast between a "life of luxury" and being in jail, the current situation is a "dangerous thing for Diddy," and predicted that he would be placed on suicide watch. Similarly, former warden of MDC Brooklyn Cameron Lindsay told the celebrity gossip site that other inmates could see bringing harm to Diddy as "a badge of honor," in which case, security precautions would make sense.

Diddy Faces Uphill Legal Battle

After being indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution this past Monday, Diddy is currently in jail at Metropolitan Detention Center. He was denied pretrial release and must stay put until his trail. Diddy is facing life in prison if found guilty.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.

See a news report on Diddy's jail situation below.

Watch Fox 5 News' Report on Diddy Being Placed on Suicide Watch