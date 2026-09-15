Method Man to Play a Rapper Suing an AI Music Studio on CBS Series Cupertino

Method Man is set to guest star on the CBS drama series Cupertino as a rapper who is suing an AI music studio for messing with his streaming money.

According to a report from Variety on Tuesday (Sept. 15), Meth will appear as a character named Yungwood in an episode of the upcoming series, which centers on legal battles involving the tech industry.

Cupertino premieres Oct. 8 on CBS and airs on Thursday nights. The series is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in Silicon Valley, following a lawyer, played by Mike Colter, who's cheated out of his stock options by his former tech startup employer. After refusing to back down, he teams up with another recently-fired attorney, played by Rachel Keller, to represent people who have been taken advantage of by powerful tech companies.

The series also stars Ella Stiller, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Nik Dodani and is executive produced by Robert and Michelle King, the duo behind The Good Wife, The Good Fight and more.

On the music side of things, Method Man dropped the single "The Main Line" with 38 Spesh in May. He's also continued to balance his music career with acting roles over the years, appearing in projects including The Wire, How High and Power Book II: Ghost. And next up, he'll star in Netflix's A Different World sequel series as Coach Coles.

Check out a first-look at Meth in his role on Cupertino here.

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