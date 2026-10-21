Method Man Performs ‘All I Need’ and ‘Da Rockwilder’ at New York Knicks Season Opener Halftime Show

Method Man brought all the New York energy to Madison Square Garden for the New York Knicks' season opener this week.

On Tuesday (Oct. 20), Meth took the court for the halftime show as the defending NBA champions faced the Philadelphia 76ers. Wearing an orange Knicks hat and a blue satin Knicks jacket, Meth performed some of his hits, including his classic 1995 collab with Mary J. Blige, "I'll Be There for You/You're All I Need to Get By" and 2001's "Da Rockwilder" with Redman.

Before tipoff, the Knicks raised their championship banner and received their championship rings (which feature 22 carats of diamonds and blue sapphires), celebrating their first NBA title since 1973. New York won the 2026 NBA Finals in five games against the San Antonio Spurs back in June.

Meth's appearance was also a callback to the Finals, as he had reunited with the rest of Wu-Tang Clan for the halftime show during Game 4 at MSG. The group performed a medley of classics, including "Bring da Ruckus" and "C.R.E.A.M." After the performance, Meth famously declared "Knicks in 5."

New York went on to win Game 4 in a historic 107-106 comeback before clinching the championship in Game 5 in San Antonio.

Tuesday's opener also drew several notable names, including Fat Joe, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Tracy Morgan. However, the night ended with the Knicks falling to the 76ers, 106-100.

Check out Method Man's halftime performance at the Knicks season opener below.

Watch Method Man Perform at Halftime for the Knicks Season Opener

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