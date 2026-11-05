Yung Miami Has No Filter and No Time to Waste in Keep It a Buck

Big personality or all business? Yung Miami brings the best of both to everything she does. Fresh off the release of Watch Dis!, her debut solo album packed with the playful bars and straight-shooting attitude that made her summer hit "Spend Dat" a crowd favorite, the Miami rapper is ready to keep it real. She shares her honest, unfiltered takes on rap myths, industry scenarios and thought-provoking "would you rather" topics in XXL’s Keep It a Buck.

For nearly a decade, Yung Miami has cemented her place in hip-hop through an undeniable work ethic, consistency and determination. As a woman in a male-dominated industry, she's no stranger to the double standards female rappers face, confirming that oftentimes, they have to work twice as hard as male rappers to earn the same level of respect in hip-hop.

"Women are just hardworking, period," the 32-year-old rhymer tells XXL. "We are very strong in every aspect of life... I hate a lazy b**ch. Like, get up and go to work. I cannot just lay down, watch TV, and do nothing all day. I have to work. I have to make money. I have two kids to feed. So, what motivates me to keep working is just to be able to do whatever the f**k I wanna do in life."

The Dade County money-maker's new chapter isn't just about solo success. It's about taking what she's learned along the way and applying it to her next moves. To do that, Miami has to take a look back at what got her here. Would she rather revisit the unforgettable City Girls era than take a chance on what the future holds?

"I'm not going to lie, I relive my group career," she shares. "Like that was a very important time in my life. I really enjoyed being in the group at one point and, you know, that's how I started. So, I don't never take that for granted or I would never just act like that never happened. That kind of like prepared me to be a solo artist and I appreciate every aspect of life. So, I will relive that moment instead of jumping ahead five years from now because I feel like, you know, being in a group helped shape me to be a solo artist."

And of course, success comes with its own luxuries. Would Miami trade the designer bags, glam and lavish lifestyle for the album of a lifetime? Take a look below as Yung Miami tells it like it is.

Watch Yung Miami Keep It a Buck

Listen to Yung Miami's Watch Dis! Album

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