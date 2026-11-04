Looze Cannon’s Big Michael Freestyles Over Beats From Mobb Deep, Yung Miami and Others Are Comedy Gold

Detroit rapper and streamer Looze Cannon, born Glen Cannon, is doing it big on these TikTok streets with his hilariously sharp freestyles as Big Michael, his AI Michael Jackson persona. His magnetic personality and fan interactions on TikTok have garnered attention from celebrities like Timbaland, Cordae, Tia Kemp, Tamar Braxton, and others.

But Cannon's freestyles are the main attraction. During his TikTok livestreams as the fictional MJ, the rapper-producer delivers lyrically clever rhymes over some of hip-hop's classic beats.

One of Cannon's most impressive freestyle moments came when his livestream hit a major milestone: 100 million likes, a high-water mark for his platform. To celebrate, the streamer launched into a wildly creative back-and-forth lyrical battle with himself against his King of Pop alter ego over Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones Part II" beat.

Another great moment happened when Yung Miami made a guest appearance on Cannon's livestream, and without hesitation, the young superstar talent delivered a fun-filled freestyle over Caresha's viral track "Spend Dat."

Big Michael has several freestyle highlights. He's rapped over beats by Petey Pablo, Belly Gang Kushington, Juvenile, and others. Not to mention, his debut single, "Big Michael Michael," was originally an off-the-dome freestyle he performed for his fans.

Cannon has emerged as TikTok's biggest breakout star, and his future looks bright as he pursues music outside of his Big Michael alter ego. So from bars to belly laughs, check out some of Looze Cannon's funniest freestyles as Big Michael below.

Big Michael's "Shook Ones Part II" 100 Million Likes Freestyle

Big Michael's "Spend Dat" Freestyle

Big Michael's "Free-A-Leek" Freestyle

Big Michael's "Walk It Out" Freestyle

Big Michael's "50 Million Likes" Freestyle

Big Michael's "Blow the Whistle" Freestyle

Big Michael's "Back That Azz Up" Freestyle

Big Michael's "Thong Song" Freestyle

Big Michael's "WTF Goin" Freestyle

Big Michael's Trap Music Freestyle

Big Michael's Fabio Diss Freestyle

Listen to Looze Cannon's "Big Michael Michael" Song

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