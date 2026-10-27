Rapper and Comedian Looze Cannon Takes Over TikTok With Freestyle Imitating Michael Jackson, Catches Cordae and Timbaland’s Attention

Rapper and comedian Looze Cannon started going viral on social media because of his Michael Jackson impersonations recently, but his actual talent as a rhymer and personality is garnering attention from the likes of Timbaland, Cordae and more.

The Detroit entertainer has been taking over TikTok with comedic performances as the King of Pop, using an MJ filter while showcasing his freestyle skills. Cannon recently reached 1 million followers on the platform and celebrated the milestone by trading bars between his own persona and his MJ character over Mobb Deep's "Shook Ones Pt. II."

On Monday (Oct. 26), Cordae showed the viral performer some love on X, writing, "Loose cannon is nice no bullsh*t. Off the dome while impersonating MJ is impressive."

Timbaland also gave Cannon his flowers that day, reposting a video of the entertainer without the MJ filter saying he wants to be recognized for more than just his AI-assisted performances. The legendary producer clearly agreed, captioning the post, “TALENT IS TALENT!!!!!!!!! ai or no ai [@loozecannon1] got it period!!!

He added to "Just enjoy the show” and teased "more to come."

Timbo has been an outspoken supporter of AI in music, even partnering with AI music platform Suno in 2025 and launching an AI-focused entertainment company called Stage Zero that introduced virtual artist TaTa. His stance has drawn criticism from industry figures, including Young Guru, while Timbaland has maintained that AI should be treated as a creative tool that still requires a human touch.

However, the only AI seemingly in use is the filter. Looze Cannon, whose real name is Glen Cannon, has been pursuing music since at least 2010, and describes himself as a musician, producer, DJ and comedian. Before his recent TikTok breakout, he also built an audience performing as "Bigo Jackson" on the streaming platform BIGO Live. His Michael Jackson impersonations have since reached a much wider audience, with his freestyle clips taking off across social media in the last few weeks.

Check out the clip of Looze Cannon freestyling below, as well as the love from Cordae and Timbaland.

Watch Looze Cannon Freestyle as Michael Jackson and Himself

https://www.instagram.com/reels/De-M3kssQYy/

See Looze Cannon Get Love From Timbaland and Cordae

https://www.instagram.com/reels/De99y_0AY5_/

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