Cordae Faces $25 Million Lawsuit From One of the Labels He’s Currently Signed to Over Heavy Is the Crown Collab Album With Anderson .Paak

Cordae faces a $25 million lawsuit from Florida-based record label MMMG, which alleges the rapper violated his recording contract by releasing his new collaborative album with Anderson .Paak without the label's permission.

According to documents filed last Thursday (Oct. 15) and obtained by XXL, MMMG record label, which does business operations publicly as the label Art@WAR, is suing Cordae, EMPIRE Distribution, Apesh*t and Mass Appeal Records in New York federal court, alleging copyright infringement, breach of contract and tortious interference.

The dispute centers on Cordae and Anderson's joint album Heavy Is the Crown, scheduled for release this week (Oct. 23) through Apesh*t/EMPIRE/Hi Level/Mass Appeal. The project reunites the frequent collaborators for a full-length release following previous team-ups, including Cordae’s 2019 song "RNP." The album’s lead single, "A Good Day," arrived in September.

According to the complaint, Cordae signed an exclusive recording agreement with MMMG when it was founded by music executive and attorney James McMillan in 2017. Through a deal with Atlantic Records and ART@WAR (MMMG operated through the latter label), McMillan signed Cordae, YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay in 2018.

The label claims it owns the copyrights to recordings made during the agreement's term, which it says he is still under, and alleges the rapper violated the deal by recording and releasing "A Good Day" without authorization. The rapper's most recent solo album, Crossroads, was released through Art@WAR/Atlantic Records in 2024. In 2017, James, now 50, put law to the side to immerse himself fully in music.

The suit also accuses Cordae of failing to honor the contractual rights to his merchandising, touring, endorsements and other entertainment-related ventures, including allegedly withholding the label's share of revenue. The complaint further alleges Cordae challenged MMMG's distribution agreement with Stem only after the deadline to raise objections had passed.

MMMG says it sent cease-and-desist letters to the parties in August, warning that Heavy Is the Crown would infringe its copyrights and violate Cordae's contract. The label alleges the defendants proceeded with "A Good Day" despite those warnings.

MMMG is seeking at least $5 million over the alleged copyright infringement, at least $15 million for Cordae's alleged contract breaches and at least $5 million for alleged interference by the other companies. The label is also seeking an injunction to prevent further alleged violations.

The label is seeking a jury trial.

XXL has reached out to EMPIRE and Mass Appeal for comment.

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