Quavo and Offset Reunite at Quavo’s ‘QRÖMELIFE’ Release Party, Preview First Collab in Over Four Years

Quavo and Offset reunited in Los Angeles over the weekend to celebrate the release of the former's new album, previewing their first collaboration in over four years.

Following the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Sept. 27), the Migos rappers were spotted together at a release party for Quavo's new LP QRÖMELIFE, due out Friday (Oct. 2). Both men were all smiles in footage from the night, seemingly confirming they're in a much better place following years of tension.

During the party, Quavo previewed songs off the new project, including his Offset-assisted "Away." The pair haven't been together on wax since their appearance on Ye's Donda 2 cut "We Did It" in 2022, with their last output as Migos dating back to 2021's Culture III album.

Earlier this month, Quavo revealed plans for not only a Migos tour but a group album that will feature posthumous vocals from the late Takeoff.

"We coming back. We're going to do it one more time," he told V-103's DJ Greg Street. "For the people. Long live the Rocket. Oh, there’s more. We going to tour. We going to do it right."

A few months prior in May, the Migos' Instagram account was reactivated after two years of being dormant. The page's first post featured a carousel of photos of Quavo and Offset reuniting in the studio, hinting music is on the way.

The new footage comes just over one month ahead of the three-year anniversary of Takeoff's passing. The Atlanta native was shot and killed on Nov. 1, 2022, following a dispute at a private afterparty in Houston. Patrick Clark, the man accused of firing the fatal shots, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 5, 2026.

Check out video of Offset and Quavo having a time together below.

Watch Offset and Quavo Reunite in Los Angeles

See Every XXL Freshman Inducted Into the Freshman Class Over the Years Talent on every level.